Future Forward Party leader Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit (C) speaks to supporters as he arrives to a verdict hearing at the Constitutional Court in Bangkok, Thailand, Nov. 20, 2019. EPA-EFE/NARONG SANGNAK

Thailand’s Constitutional Court stripped a rising politician of his seat in parliament Wednesday after finding him guilty of breaching election laws by owning media company shares, a decision he considers politically motivated and based on assumptions.

Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit, leader of Thailand’s Future Forward Party, was stripped of his position for holding shares in V-Luck Media Company when he was presented as a Member of Parliament candidate earlier this year, the court ruled in a seven to nine decision.

“There are grounds to believe that the accused (Thanathorn) was a shareholder of V-Luck Media Company, which was still in operation on Feb. 6, 2019, the day Future Forward Party submitted a list of MP candidates to the accuser (the Commission Election),” the verdict read. EFE-EPA