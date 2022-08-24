Thailand’s Constitutional Court temporarily suspended Prime Minister Gen. Prayut Chan-ocha from his post Wednesday after accepting a petition from the opposition that considers he has exceeded the eight-year limit on his mandate as established by law.

Prayut must leave his post immediately until the court makes a final decision on the lawsuit filed by opposition parties, who said the limit established by the Thai Constitution for the position of prime minister was met.

His political opponents consider Prayut began his mandate in May 2014, when he took power in a coup, while his defenders consider that his arrival at the post began in 2019, when he was elected prime minister after disputed elections.

(...)