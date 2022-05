Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny is shown on a monitor screen via video link from the penal colony No. 2 (IK-2) in Pokrov in Vladimir region, during a hearing of an appeal against Lefortovsky court sentence at the Moscow city court in Moscow, Russia, 24 May 2022. EFE/EPA/YURI KOCHETKOV

An appeals court confirmed Tuesday a nine-year prison sentence for Russia’s most prominent Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny.

In March, Navalny was found guilty of embezzling funds for his anti-corruption foundation and insulting a judge during a previous trial, a sentence that added nine years to his time in prison.

"The Moscow City Court upheld the verdict of the Lefortovo court in the case of Alexei Navalny. Nine years in a strict regimen colony," his partners wrote on Telegram.

