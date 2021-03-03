Workers unload the first 624,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines to arrive in Agnloa, at the 4th February International Airport as part of the Covax initiative, Luanda, Angola, 02 March 2021. EFE-EPA/AMPE ROGERIO

Kenyan airport officials record some of the first batch of 1.02 million doses of Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines after being unloaded from a plane upon their arrivals at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA), in Nairobi, Kenya, 03 March 2021. EFE-EPA/Daniel Irungu

Kenya, Angola, The Gambia, Rwanda, the Democratic Republic of Congo and Senegal on Wednesday became the latest African nations to receive deliveries of Covid-19 vaccines provided by the World Health Organization's distribution program COVAX, according to Unicef, which coordinates the supply.

A total of 1.02 million doses of the AstraZeneca-developed vaccine arrived at Nairobi’s Jomo Kenyatta International Airport late Tuesday as part of 3.56 million jabs Kenya is set to receive through the COVAX. EFE-EPA