Kenya, Angola, The Gambia, Rwanda, the Democratic Republic of Congo and Senegal on Wednesday became the latest African nations to receive deliveries of Covid-19 vaccines provided by the World Health Organization's distribution program COVAX, according to Unicef, which coordinates the supply.
A total of 1.02 million doses of the AstraZeneca-developed vaccine arrived at Nairobi’s Jomo Kenyatta International Airport late Tuesday as part of 3.56 million jabs Kenya is set to receive through the COVAX. EFE-EPA