Commuters ride a MARTA mass transit train after a US judge in Florida struck down the federal COVID-19 mask mandate for public transportation in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, 19 April 2022. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER

An Indonesian health worker from the Police Hospital injects a dose of Covid-19 vaccine to a local at the Aceh Government office in Banda Aceh, Indonesia, 21 April 2022. EPA-EFE/HOTLI SIMANJUNTAK

A management worker carries an oxygen cyinder in a residential community under lockdown in Shanghai, China, 21 April 2022. EPA-EFE/ALEX PLAVEVSKI

The numbers of new confirmed Covid-19 cases and deaths dropped around the world for the fourth consecutive week, according to data published Thursday by the World Health Organization (WHO), which also urged caution over the figures due to changing testing strategies.

Both indicators fell by 24 and 12 percent, respectively, compared to the previous week.

The global total for the past week was over 5 million new cases and more than 18,000 deaths, with declines seen in all regions.

The drops in both indicators were more pronounced compared with the previous week when 7 million cases and 22,000 deaths were recorded.

(...)