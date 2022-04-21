The numbers of new confirmed Covid-19 cases and deaths dropped around the world for the fourth consecutive week, according to data published Thursday by the World Health Organization (WHO), which also urged caution over the figures due to changing testing strategies.
Both indicators fell by 24 and 12 percent, respectively, compared to the previous week.
The global total for the past week was over 5 million new cases and more than 18,000 deaths, with declines seen in all regions.
The drops in both indicators were more pronounced compared with the previous week when 7 million cases and 22,000 deaths were recorded.
