Prague (Czech Republic), 09/10/2020.- A woman wearing a protective face mask waits with her plants at a tram station in Prague, Czech Republic, 09 October 2020. The Czech Health Minister decided all restaurants and bars are to close at 8pm from 09 October due to new measures in connection with the COVID-19 pandemic caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. As well Czech government imposed closure from 09 October casinos, indoor sports grounds, swimming pools and all wellness facilities. (República Checa, Praga) EFE/EPA/MARTIN DIVISEK

Prague (Czech Republic), 09/10/2020.- A waiter wearing a protective face mask closes the Cafe Louvre in Prague, Czech Republic, 09 October 2020. The Czech Health Minister decided all restaurants and bars are to close at 8pm from 09 October due to new measures in connection with the COVID-19 pandemic caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. As well Czech government imposed closure from 09 October casinos, indoor sports grounds, swimming pools and all wellness facilities. (República Checa, Praga) EFE/EPA/MARTIN DIVISEK

Paris (France), 09/10/2020.- People wearing protective face masks wait in line outside of a screening lab located inside the town hall of the 15th district, in Paris, France, 09 October 2020. According to the Regional Health Agency, the Ile-de-France region reported more than 8,000 deaths in total caused by COVID-19, including 24 deaths in 24 hours to exceed the alert threshold. (Francia) EFE/EPA/MOHAMMED BADRA