Health workers wearing Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) seen exhausted as they lean to a van during a funeral for Covid-19 victim in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, 22 May 2022. EFE/EPA/AHMAD YUSNI

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO) speaks during a bilateral meeting with Swiss Interior and Health Minister Alain Berset, not pictured, before signing a BioHub Initiative with a global Covid-19 Pathogen repository in Spiez laboratory on the sideline of the opening of the 74th World Health Assembly, WHA, at the WHO headquarters, in Geneva, Switzerland, 24 May 2021. EFE/EPA/LAURENT GILLIERON

A Covid-19 patient is being treated outside of a hospital after Covid-19 wards are fully occupied at hospitals in Kathmandu, Nepal, 22 May 2021. EFE/EPA/NARENDRA SHRESTHA

The global Covid-19 pandemic is on track to claim more lives by mid-June this year than all of 2020, the director general of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said Monday.

The number of infections reported to the WHO in the first five months of 2021 have already eclipsed the total number registered in the first year of the pandemic. EFE

