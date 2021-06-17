Protesters confront police officers in riot gear during protests over the Minnesota arrest of George Floyd, who later died in police custody, in Los Angeles, California, USA, 29 May 2020. EPA-EFE FILE/ETIENNE LAURENT

The coronavirus pandemic has had a "significant impact" on the levels of conflict and violence in the world by generating more civil unrest and political instability, according to the Institute of Economics and Peace in a report released Thursday.

The annual Global Peace Index (GPI), which assesses 163 states and territories and covers 99.7 percent of the world's population, reveals that the average level of global peace deteriorated in 2020 by 0.07 percent, with improvements identified in 87 countries and deteriorations in 73.

Their findings show "a world in which the conflicts and crises that emerged in the past decade have begun to abate, only to be replaced with a new wave of tension and uncertainty as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic and rising tensions between many of the major powers."

IEP founder Steve Killelea told EFE that the deterioration in global peace has been driven by three main factors – violent demonstrations, political inst