The Covid-19 infection rate in Spain has soared to 436 cases for every 100,000 residents in the past two weeks, with young people particularly affected by a threefold increase compared to the previous fortnight.

Some 43,960 infections were recorded in the past 24 hours, according to the Health Ministry, which also stated that Covid-19 patients occupy 8.51% of intensive care unit beds.EFE

ra-lca/lv/ks