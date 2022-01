An undated handout photo made available by Tonga Red Cross Society (TRCS) shows Red Cross teams delivering shelter kits to people whose homes were damaged by the volcanic eruption and subsequent tsunami in Kanokupolu, western Tongatapu, Tonga (issued 24 January 2022), following the eruption of Tonga's Hunga Tonga- Hunga Ha'apai underwater volcano on 15 January. EFE-EPA/TONGA RED CROSS SOCIETY HANDOUT -- MANDATORY CREDIT: TONGA RED CROSS SOCIETY -- AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

An undated handout photo made available by Tonga Red Cross Society (TRCS) shows Red Cross teams delivering essential relief items to families in Kanokupolu, western Tongatapu, Tonga (issued 24 January 2022), following the eruption of Tonga's Hunga Tonga- Hunga Ha'apai underwater volcano on 15 January. EFE-EPA/TONGA RED CROSS SOCIETY HANDOUT -- MANDATORY CREDIT: TONGA RED CROSS SOCIETY -- AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

An undated handout photo made available by Tonga Red Cross Society (TRCS) shows Red Cross teams delivering essential relief items to families in Sopu, Nuku'alofa, Tonga (issued 24 January 2022), following the eruption of Tonga's Hunga Tonga- Hunga Ha'apai underwater volcano on 15 January. EFE-EPA/TONGA RED CROSS SOCIETY HANDOUT -- MANDATORY CREDIT: TONGA RED CROSS SOCIETY -- AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

An Australian ship carrying aid to Tonga, a Covid-19 free South Pacific country that was devastated by a powerful volcanic eruption and tsunami in mid January, detected a coronavirus outbreak among its crew, Australian authorities said Tuesday.

"We’ll work with the Tongan authorities to keep that vessel at sea to make sure that there’s no threat and obviously the Tongan government’s discussing that at the moment," Australian Defense Minister Peter Dutton said on broadcaster Sky News. EFE