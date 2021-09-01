Turin (Italy), 01/03/2021.- Closed cafes and restaurants amid coronavirus restrictions in Turin, Italy, 01 March 2021. The Italian Government tightened coronavirus restrictions in Turin to help stop the widespread of coronavirus. (Italia) EFE/EPA/Alessandro Di Marco

People take part in a gathering outside Severo Ochoa Hospital to thank health care personnel for their service during the coronavirus pandemic, in Leganes, Madrid, Spain, 25 May, 2020. Madrid, Barcelona and parts of the region of Castilla-Leon are in Phase 1 of the deescalation process amid coronavirus pandemic as the entire rest of the country advances onto Phase 2. EFE/ Rodrigo Jimenez

Brussels (Belgium), 01/05/2021.- Protesters clash with police as people gathering to protest against the government-imposed anti-Covid measures during an unauthorized event dubbed 'La Boum 2' in Brussels, Belgium, 01 May 2021. The first 'La Boum' on 01 April resulted in massive clashed with police. (Protestas, Bélgica, Bruselas) EFE/EPA/OLIVIER HOSLET

Liege (Belgium), 19/11/2020.- People gather and lay flowers in front of the barber shop of Alysson Jadin, a young freelance who committed suicide on November 16 following the financial difficulties she was encountering following the lockdown and the closure of non-essential businesses in Belgium due to the coronavirus pandemic in Liege, Belgium, 19 November 2020. Alysson Jadin became the face of the collateral victims of COVID-19 and the freelances in Belgium. (Bélgica, Lieja) EFE/EPA/STEPHANIE LECOCQ

Berlin (Germany), 02/10/2020.- People attend a protest against coronavirus pandemic regulations organized by 'Democratic Resistance' movement in Berlin, Germany, 02 October 2020. The protest is reportedly attended by people who oppose the goverment-taken measures against a spread of the coronavirus, conspiracy ideologists and Third Position activists. (Protestas, Alemania) EFE/EPA/FILIP SINGER

Paris (France), 21/08/2021.- A protester holds a poster reading 'No to Health Pass' during a demonstration held by right-wing party 'Les Patriotes' against the COVID-19 sanitary pass which grants vaccinated individuals greater ease of access to venues, in Paris, France, 21 August 2021. For the fifth consecutive week, thousands of French demonstrators have taken to the streets in several cities across the country to protest against measures to curb the spread of coronavirus. (Protestas, Francia, Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

The coronavirus crisis has divided Europe along geographical, societal and economic lines, with the south and east of the continent significantly more affected by the pandemic than wealthier northern and western European countries, a study has found.

The research conducted in 12 European Union member states by the European Council on Foreign Relations think tank shows that Europe’s experience of Covid-19 “has been a tale of two pandemics” and that the differences “could haunt the continent for many years to come.” EFE

ks/jt