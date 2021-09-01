The coronavirus crisis has divided Europe along geographical, societal and economic lines, with the south and east of the continent significantly more affected by the pandemic than wealthier northern and western European countries, a study has found.
The research conducted in 12 European Union member states by the European Council on Foreign Relations think tank shows that Europe’s experience of Covid-19 “has been a tale of two pandemics” and that the differences “could haunt the continent for many years to come.” EFE
ks/jt