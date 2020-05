A cosed bar in one of the city's red light districts, closed in response to the coronavirus outbreak, in Bangkok, Thailand, 13 May 2020. EFE-EPA/DIEGO AZUBEL

A cook from wearing protective gear prepares food to be donated to sex workers, at the offices of SWING (Sex Workers In Group) in Bangkok, Thailand, 13 May 2020. EFE-EPA/DIEGO AZUBEL .

An unidentified sex worker sits by the sidewalk after receiving free lunch from SWING (Sex Workers In Group) in Bangkok, Thailand, 13 May 2020. EFE-EPA/DIEGO AZUBEL

People transit through one of the city's red light districts, closed in response to the coronavirus outbreak, in Bangkok, Thailand, 15 May 2020. EFE-EPA/DIEGO AZUBEL

A street food vendor waits for customers outside a closed bar in one of the city's red light districts, closed in response to the coronavirus outbreak, in Bangkok, Thailand, 15 May 2020. EFE-EPA/DIEGO AZUBEL

People transit through one of the city's red light districts, closed in response to the coronavirus outbreak, in Bangkok, Thailand, 15 May 2020. EFE-EPA/DIEGO AZUBEL

The closure of the red light districts as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic has left thousands of sex workers in Thailand, infamous for its sex tourism, without shelter, food or money with which to support their relatives and has promoted the claim to legalize the sector.

On a narrow street in the historic chaste of Bangkok, where women in their 40s practice the profession, a large group of sex workers awaited the arrival of aid delivery by a local NGO.