Nepalese protestors affiliated with Nepal Student Union, a student wing of main opposition Nepali Congress Party, stage an effigy of Nepalese president Bidhya Devi Bhandari and Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli during an anti-government protest in Kathmandu, Nepal, 25 May 2021. EFE-EPA/NARENDRA SHRESTHA

Nepal has introduced a series of strict measures, including a year in jail, for breaching Covid-19 safety rules enforced to contain the virulent second wave of the pandemic in the Himalayan nation.

The measures that come into force from Friday include a fine of up to 500,000 Nepali rupees ($4,300) or one-year imprisonment or both for any person blocking supplies of essential drugs or vaccines.EFE

