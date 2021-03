A health worker takes a nasal swab sample from a person to test for COVID-19 disease, at a local market in Mumbai, India, 22 March 2021. Maharashtra is the worst-hit state and it reported 30,535 fresh COVID-19 positive cases, the highest rise in a single day. EFE-EPA/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI

People wearing face masks walk in the streets of Mumbai, India, 22 March 2021. Maharashtra is the worst-hit state and it reported 30,535 fresh COVID-19 positive cases, the highest rise in a single day. EFE-EPA/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI

A man wearing face mask sleeps in front of the wall showing a graffiti honoring frontline workers in the fight against the spread of coronavirus COVID-19, in Mumbai, India, 22 March 2021. EFE-EPA/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI

Indian people wearing face mask sit at the bus depot, in Mumbai, India, 22 March 2021. Maharashtra is the worst-hit state and it reported 30,535 fresh COVID-19 positive cases, the highest rise in a single day. EFE-EPA/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI

The second wave of coronavirus infections continues to intensify in India with the country on Monday registering the highest daily caseload since November, as infections crossed the 45,000-mark, along with 212 deaths.

India reported 46,951 Covid-19 cases within the last 24 hours, according to the latest figures released by authorities. EFE-EPA

mvg/ia