A relative helps a covid-19 positive patient to wear a protective face mask at the Covid-19 hospital in Kolkata, Eastern India, 24 April 2021. India recorded a massive surge of 332,730 fresh Covid-19 cases and 2,263 deaths, the highest single-day spike in COVID-19 infections. EFE/EPA/PIYAL ADHIKARY

Indian health workers attend to a suspected covid-19 positive patient at the Covid-19 hospital in Kolkata, Eastern India, 24 April 2021. EFE-EPA/PIYAL ADHIKARY

An Indian policeman stops motorists for violating the rules during weekend curfew as part of the semi-lockdown due to the outbreak of Covid-19 disease in Bangalore, India, 24 April 2021. EFE-EPA/JAGADEESH NV

India Sunday added nearly 350,000 new patients and 2,800 deaths to its Covid-19 tally that is expanding rapidly and unfolding into a devastating health crisis.

According to the federal health ministry, the country reported 349,691 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours from Sunday morning, taking its overall tally to 16.96 million cases. EFE