Migrant workers stand at the S11 Punggol dormitories dormitories, which has been declared as an isolation area, in an effort to curb the spread of coronavirus in Singapore, 21 April 2020. EFE-EPA/HOW HWEE YOUNG

Migrant workers stand at the S11 Punggol dormitories dormitories, which has been declared as an isolation area, in an effort to curb the spread of coronavirus in Singapore, 21 April 2020. EFE-EPA/HOW HWEE YOUNG

A security officer stand guard at a station outside the S11 Punggol dormitories, which has been declared as an isolation area, in an effort to curb the spread of coronavirus in Singapore, 21 April 2020. EFE-EPA/HOW HWEE YOUNG

A migrant worker uses a mobile phone at the Cochrane Lodge 2 dormitories, which has been declared as an isolation area, in an effort to curb the spread of coronavirus in Singapore, 21 April 2020, EFE-EPA/HOW HWEE YOUNG

The unskilled foreign workers living in small rooms and unhygienic conditions in squalid working-class dormitories of Singapore have become victims of a rapidly spreading COVID-19 outbreak.

The crisis has led the number of coronavirus cases tripling within a week in a country touted as a model for containing the epidemic.EFE-EPA

nc/ia/ssk