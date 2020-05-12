A security officer from the Niterioi city council takes a man's temperature in Niteroi, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, 11 May 2020. Cities of Niteroi and Sao Gonçalo became the first municipalities in the state of Rio de Janeiro to intensify the restrictive measures of traffic and circulation of people by decreeing the so-called "lockdown", which will be applied for an initial period of five days. EFE/ANTONIO LACERDA

COVID-19 began circulating in Brazil around the first week of February at the time of carnival and nearly 20 days before the first case was detected in the country, according to a study published by Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz) Monday.

The study published by the largest medical research organization in Latin America revealed that the novel coronavirus began circulating in the country around Feb. 4, according to research data which use statistical methods based on death records to identify the onset of infection. EFE-EPA