Indian laborers wearing face masks as they work at wholesale fruit market in Jammu, India, 23 September 2020. EFE/EPA/JAIPAL SINGH

The number of working hours lost in the second quarter of 2020 was equivalent to 495 million full-time jobs and global income declined by $3.5 trillion between January and September, according to a report from the International Labour Organization on Wednesday.

The second quarterly findings, which were compared to the final quarter of 2019, showed a 17.3 percent decrease in working hours. EFE-EPA

abc/jt