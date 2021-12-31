Shintoist musicians prepare to attend a ritual in preparation for the New Year at Meiji Shrine in Tokyo, Japan, 31 December 2021. EFE/EPA/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Filipino doctors and nurses pose as they celebrate New Year at a hospital in Quezon city, east of Manila, Philippines, 01 January 2022. EFE/EPA/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

The world brings 2021 to a close Friday having registered nearly 200 million cases of Covid-19, more than double the number detected in 2020, but the advanced vaccination campaign and the apparently less severe nature of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus has added some hope looking ahead to the coming year.

Restrictions are back in force across the globe as people usher in 2022, a year that World Health Organization secretary-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said he hoped would mark the end of the “acute stage” of the pandemic. EFE

int-abc/jt