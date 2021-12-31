The world brings 2021 to a close Friday having registered nearly 200 million cases of Covid-19, more than double the number detected in 2020, but the advanced vaccination campaign and the apparently less severe nature of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus has added some hope looking ahead to the coming year.
Restrictions are back in force across the globe as people usher in 2022, a year that World Health Organization secretary-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said he hoped would mark the end of the “acute stage” of the pandemic. EFE
int-abc/jt