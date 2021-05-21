Photograph of two Benebot robots, capable of detecting covid-19 and other diseases, on May 18, 2021, in the city of Queretaro, Mexico (Issued 20 May 2021). EFE / Sergio Adrian Angerles

Benebot's Technology area managers carry out tests with an artificial intelligence robot, on May 18, 2021, in the city of Queretaro, Mexico (Issued 20 May 2021). EFE / Sergio Adrian Angerles

Photograph of the Benebot robot, capable of detecting covid-19 and other diseases, on May 18, 2021, in the city of Queretaro, Mexico (Issued 20 May 2021). EFE / Sergio Adrian Angerles

Certain schools in the central Mexican state of Queretaro are getting ready to reopen with the help of Benebot, a robot that can detect Covid-19 and other diseases.

Benebot, an artificial intelligence robot created in China and being used in more than 40 countries, has a simplistic look, with blue eyes that inspect students' faces and a type of "stomach" where students place their hands to have their temperature checked.

On its side, the robot has a screen where different readings from the student it has just checked can be viewed and followed day by day.

With medical-grade cameras, temperature sensors and AI software capable of evaluating in seconds whether or not a child has some kind of health problem, the level of detail in Benebot's analysis is high and it can identify Covid and other illnesses such as the flu and chickenpox.

"It takes a shot of the eye, analyzes the redness, sees where it started, where it's expanding. And thus it notices the relationship of each anomaly. It also does it for the hands and mouth," Antonio Robles, the person in charge of Benebot technology, told EFE.

Mexico at present has suffered almost 2.39 million confirmed coronavirus cases and about 221,000 deaths from Covid-19, the latter figure making it No. 4 in the world in terms of its death toll.