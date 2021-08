A shopkeeper checks details from a government-issued ration card as the Assam state government has decided to give free rice to the families categorized as Below Poverty Line (BPL) families, under the National Food Security (NFS) Scheme, in Guwahati, India, 01 April 2020. EFE/EPA/STR

A worker harvests rice in Aceh Besar, Aceh, Indonesia, 02 February 2021. According to Institute for Development of Economics and Finance (Indef), Indonesia's economy is expected to grow in 2021 but poverty index may also rise further as more than 9.77 million Indonesians are unemployed as a direct result of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. EFE/EPA/HOTLI SIMANJUNTAK

Bangkok (Thailand), 27/04/2021.- A Thai elderly woman is helped in wearing a face mask by her relative as they queue up for a COVID-19 nasal swab test for poor residents in a bid to curb the rapid spread of the pandemic at Klong Toey slum community in Bangkok, Thailand, 27 April 2021. EFE/EPA/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

The Covid-19 pandemic pushed between 75 and 80 million people into extreme poverty last year in Asia-Pacific, threatening the region’s progress towards achieving sustainable development targets, the Asian Development Bank (ADB) said Tuesday.

The rise in extreme poverty — defined as living on under $1.90 per day — was outlined in an ADB report on economic indicators from 49 countries in the region, including China, India, Japan, Indonesia, Bangladesh and Fiji. EFE