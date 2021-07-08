Tokyo 2020 volunteer staff are waiting for athletes, coaches from overseas at an arrival exit of Tokyo International Airport at Haneda, Japan, 08 July 2021. EFE/EPA/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Visitors take a selfie with the Olympic Rings monument set at an arrival terminal of Tokyo International Airport at Haneda, Japan, 08 July 2021. EFE/EPA/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Japanese policemen stand on guard at an arrival exit of Tokyo International Airport at Haneda, Japan, 08 July 2021. EFE/EPA/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

A new Covid-19 state of emergency will come into effect in the Tokyo area to coincide with the Olympic Games, the Japanese prime minister announced Thursday.

The measure agreed by Yoshihide Suga during a meeting with his Covid response committee will begin on 12 July and remain in place until 22 August. The Tokyo 2020 Olympics, postponed last year due to the pandemic, are set to run from 23 July through 8 August.

The state of emergency will have little effect on the status quo in the Japanese capital aside from a tightening of restrictions on businesses.

