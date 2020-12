Tokyo (Japan), 09/12/2020.- Visitors walk through Kabukicho, Shinjuku, Japan's biggest entertainment area in Tokyo, Japan, 09 December 2020, after Japan marked highest new infections to the COVID-19 Coronavirus per day. Japan marked highest record of 2,806 people newly infected to the COVID-19 Coronavirus per day and Tokyo recorded second highest cases of 572 per day on 09 December 2020. Japan's Self-Defense Forces medial team was dispatched by the request of Hokkaido, northern Japan to support hospitals in Asahikawa City, second biggest city in Hokkaido, where medical system is very tight. (Japón, Tokio) EFE/EPA/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Japan hit a record daily number of new coronavirus infections on Thursday as the country struggles to contain the third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Health officials reported 2,820 new cases nationwide, breaking the record for the second day in row after the 2,810 infections registered on Wednesday.

Tokyo also broke its own record of 584 set on Saturday with 602 new infections in the capital in the past 24 hours. EFE-EPA

ag-yk/ks