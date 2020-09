A staff member shows a COVID-19 coronavirus vaccine candidate at Sinovac Biotech Ltd stand at the 2020 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing, China, 05 September 2020. EFE/EPA/WU HONG

WHO believes coronavirus vaccine won't be widely available before 2022

British health minister Matt Hancock said Wednesday that the suspension of a Covid-19 vaccine trial developed by Oxford University is “not necessarily” a setback.

Pharmacist AstraZeneca, which is developing the vaccine in conjunction with the British university, announced on Tuesday that it was pausing testing after a volunteer in the United Kingdom suffered an adverse reaction.