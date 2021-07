Myanmar people wait near oxygen tanks lined up to refill outside an oxygen factory in Yangon, Myanmar, 11 July 2021. EFE-EPA/LYNN BO BO

A Myanmar man wearing a protective face mask sits as oxygen tanks are lined up to refill at an oxygen factory in Yangon, Myanmar, 11 July 2021. EFE-EPA/LYNN BO BO

Myanmar people wait near oxygen tanks lined up to refill outside an oxygen factory in Yangon, Myanmar, 11 July 2021. EFE-EPA/LYNN BO BO

Crematories in Rangoon, Myanmar’s largest city, are being overwhelmed by the increase in deaths from Covid-19 amid the saturation of the health system due to the serious wave of the pandemic, local media said Wednesday.

Long lines of corpses waiting to be buried or cremated fill cemeteries of the former capital, media such as Myanmar Now and Irrawaddy reported.EFE

nc/lds