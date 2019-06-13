A picture provided by Artjom Lofitski shows the Norwegian crude oil tanker Front Altair at the port of Muuga, Estonia, Apr. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/ARTJOM LOFITSKI / MARINETRAFFIC.COM

A handout photo made available by Iran's official state TV (IRIB) allegedly shows the crude oil tanker Front Altair on fire in the Gulf of Oman, June 13, 2019. EPA-EFE/IRIB NEWS HANDOUT BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE. MANDATORY CREDIT. HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Crew members of two oil tankers that were damaged in an alleged attack on international shipping near the Strait of Hormuz have been rescued and the United States Fifth Fleet said it was assisting the stricken vessels on Thursday.

The strait is an important transit route for crude oil and a flashpoint in rising tensions between the USA and Iran.

"We are aware of the reported attack on shipping vessels in the Gulf Oman," the Bahrain-based 5th Fleet said in a statement. "US Naval Forces in the region received two separate distress calls at 6:12 am local (Bahrain) time and a second one at 7:00 am," it said. "US Navy ships are in the area and are rendering assistance," the statement added.

The Iranian rescue ship Naji 10 picked up 44 crew members from the tankers, 23 from one freighter and 21 from the other, and took them to Bandar-e-Jask, in the southern Iranian province of Hormozgan, the official IRNA news agency reported, later clarifying that other ships passing nearby had also taken part in the rescue.

"Reported attacks on Japan-related tankers occurred while Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was meeting with Ayatollah Khamenei for extensive and friendly talks," Javad Zarif, Iran's Foreign Minister, said. "Suspicious doesn't begin to describe what likely transpired this morning," he added.

The United Kingdom's Maritime Trade Operations also said it was investigating the alleged attack on the two tankers, the Kokuka Courageous and Front Altair.

Bernhard Schulte Ship Management, which operates Kokuka Courageous, a chemical and oil tanker, said it launched an emergency response following a security incident.

The vessel was stopped around 70 nautical miles from Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates and 14 nautical miles of the coast of Iran, according to the UK maritime trade organization.

"The 21 crew of the vessel abandoned ship after the incident on board which resulted in damage to the ship's hull starboard side," the shipping company said in a statement on its website.

"The master and crew abandoned ship and were quickly rescued from a lifeboat by the vessel Coastal Ace, a nearby vessel. One crew man from the Kokuka Courageous was slightly injured in the incident and is receiving first aid on board the Coastal Ace," the statement added.

Bernhard Schulte said the vessel was not at risk of sinking and its cargo of methanol was intact.

Japan's director of safety policy at the transport ministry, Norio Ishihara, said he had also received reports the Kokuka Courageous was carrying methanol but could not confirm the ship's cargo.

According to MarineTraffic, a ship-tracking website, the Kokuka Courageous was traveling from Al Jubail in Saudi Arabia to Singapore while Front Altair, operated by Norwegian firm Frontline, was traveling from Ruwais in the UAE, to Kaohsiung, in Taiwan.

A spokesperson for Frontline told Norwegian media outlet VG that the Front Altair had caught fire.

Japanese Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry Hiroshige Seko said Thursday that his country was investigating a possible attack on tankers in the Middle East.

"We received information that two tankers which were loaded with cargo for Japan were attacked near the Strait of Hormuz. The ministry convened an emergency meeting," Seko said. The Strait of Hormuz connects the Gulf of Oman to the Persian Gulf.

Shinzo Abe, Japan's prime minister, had also met with senior Iranian officials in Tehran on Wednesday in a visit that aimed to de-escalate soaring tensions between the US and Iran.

The alleged attack on Thursday came almost exactly one month after four commercial ships were purportedly sabotaged by mines off the port of Fujairah. The US laid the blame on the incident firmly with Iran or Iranian proxies.

The Gulf of Oman is connected to the Persian Gulf by the Strait of Hormuz, which has become the geopolitical focal point in rising tensions between the US, its Arab allies and Iran since Donald Trump's Administration withdrew from the 2015 nuclear deal with Tehran and re-applied economic sanctions.

The sanctions targeted Iran's oil and banking sectors.

Early last month, Trump scrapped waivers the US had granted to several major economies that bought crude oil from Iran.

The rise in tensions has also coincided with an uptick in cross-border attacks launched by Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen.

The insurgent group, which is embroiled in a brutal civil war against the Saudi and UAE-backed Yemeni government on Wednesday launched a missile at an airport in southern Saudi Arabia, injuring 26 people.

Saudi Arabia also blamed Houthis for an explosive drone attack on the Aramco-managed east-west pipeline.

The US Navy sent its aircraft carrier the USS Abraham Lincoln to the region noting the increased tension with Iran.

Brent crude was up 3.8 percent at $62.23 a barrel in early afternoon trading after reports of the attacks. EFE

