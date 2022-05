A soldier stands near a banner reading in Arabic 'vote here' during parliamentary elections in Beirut, Lebanon, 15 May 2022. EFE/EPA/WAEL HAMZEH

A woman prepares to vote during parliamentary elections at a polling station in Bekaa valley, Lebanon, 15 May 2022. EFE/EPA/ABBAS SALMAN

People arrive at a polling station during parliamentary in Bekaa valley, Lebanon, 15 May 2022. EFE/EPA/ABBAS SALMAN

Lebanese people wait to vote during parliamentary elections in Beirut, Lebanon, 15 May 2022. EFE/EPA/WAEL HAMZEH

A Lebanese soldier keeps watch as voters line up to vote for parliamentary elections outside a polling station in Beirut, Lebanon, 15 May 2022. EFE/EPA/WAEL HAMZEH

Lebanese voters headed to the polls on Sunday to elect a new 128-member parliament as the country struggles with severe economic depression.

More than 3.7 million people are eligible to vote in the parliamentary election, the first since mass protests swept the country in 2019 and a deadly explosion devastated Beirut port a year later, killing over 200 people.

(...)