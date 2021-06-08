Following one of the toughest years of his career with an underperforming Juventus, Cristiano Ronaldo heads to Euro 2020 looking to burst out of his cage and defend the title Portugal claimed at the last tournament in 2016.

So accustomed to being in the spotlight, Ronaldo had to settle for a more humble campaign this year as the defending Serie A champions only just managed to muster a fourth-place finish and were sent packing from the Champions League by Porto in the last-16.

It was a bitter moment for the Portugal forward, who for the first time in the last 15 years failed to score in the knockout stages of the competition.

It was the second consecutive year Juventus bowed out in the round-of-16 after their defeat to Lyon in 2019/20. The season before wasn’t much better either, when the Italian side were eliminated in the quarter-finals by a youthful Ajax team.