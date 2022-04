Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo reacts during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United vs Norwich at Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain, 16 April 2022. EFE-EPA/PETER POWELL EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Cristiano Ronaldo will miss Manchester United’s Premier League game against Liverpool after one of his newborn twins died, the club announced on Tuesday.

“Family is more important than everything and Ronaldo is supporting his loved ones at this immensely difficult time,” the Red Devils said in a statement.

“As such, we can confirm that he will not feature in the match against Liverpool at Anfield on Tuesday evening and we underline the family's request for privacy,” it added.

(...)