Amal Nakhleh's father, Mummar, and his cousin, Riad, hold up a photo of the critically ill child who is under arbitrary Israeli detention, Jalazone Refugee Camp, North Ramallah, West Bank. EFE/ Joan Mas

Amal Nakhleh, a Palestinian minor who suffers from a serious autoimmune disease, has been under Israeli administrative detention for nearly a year with his family not informed of the charges nor the child’s expected release date.

Amal, 17, is not alone: there are some 500 Palestinians who are imprisoned under a controversial system headed by Israeli Security Forces (ISF) that is shrouded in secrecy.

The boy's family and human rights groups have been demanding his immediate release.

The administrative detention imposed on Amal without charges and based on classified evidence is a form of arbitrary detention not permissible under public international law,” the United Nations Relief and Work Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNWRA) said in a statement.

Over 60 Palestinian inmates went on a hunger strike in 2021 to protest Israeli arbitrary arrests under which six minors, including Nakhleh, are being held.

(...)