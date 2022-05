People leave flowers and sign messages on crosses bearing the names of victims in the city park following a mass shooting at the Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, USA, 26 May 2022 EFE-EPA/TANNEN MAURY

People leave flowers and sign messages on crosses bearing the names of victims in the city park following a mass shooting at the Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, USA, 26 May 2022. EFE-EPA/TANNEN MAURY

People leave flowers and sign messages on crosses bearing the names of victims in the city park following a mass shooting at the Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, USA, 26 May 2022. EFE-EPA/TANNEN MAURY

Candles are lit for each victim as people pray at St. Philip's Episcopal Church, following a mass shooting at the Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, USA, 26 May 2022. EFE-EPA/TANNEN MAURY

A woman places a stuffed animal by a cross bearing a victim's name following a mass shooting at the Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, USA, 26 May 2022. EFE-EPA/TANNEN MAURY

A girl cries after visiting a memorial to victims following a mass shooting at the Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, USA, 26 May 2022. EFE-EPA/TANNEN MAURY

People leave flowers and sign messages on crosses bearing the names of victims in the city park following a mass shooting at the Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, USA, 26 May 2022. EFE-EPA/TANNEN MAURY

People leave flowers and sign messages on crosses bearing the names of victims in the city park following a mass shooting at the Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, USA, 26 May 2022. EFE-EPA/TANNEN MAURY

People leave flowers and sign messages on crosses bearing the names of victims in the city park following a mass shooting at the Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, USA, 26 May 2022. EFE-EPA/TANNEN MAURY

Criticism of the police’s response during a deadly shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, grew louder on Thursday after local authorities acknowledged that the attacker entered the building unobstructed.

Solemn events were held a few kilometers away at the central square of the city in tribute to the 19 children and two teachers killed in the shooting two days earlier. EFE