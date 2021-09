Israeli security forces checking Palestinians IDs as they stand in line on there way back to the West Bank city of Jenin, through a gap in the security fence, near the Israeli village of Muqabla, 06 September 2021. EFE/EPA/ATEF SAFADI

Palestinians hold flags and photos of Palestinian detainees as they celebrate the escape of the six Palestinian prisoners from the Israeli prison of Gilboa, in the West Bank city of Hebron, 06 September 2021. EFE/EPA/ABED AL HASHLAMOUN

Palestinians hold photos of Palestinian detainees as they celebrate the escape of the six Palestinian prisoners from the Israeli prison of Gilboa, in the West Bank city of Hebron, 06 September 2021. EFE/EPA/ABED AL HASHLAMOUN

Israel on Tuesday embarked on the second day of a manhunt for six convicted Palestinian militants who managed to escape from the high-security Gilboa prison complex through a tunnel.

News of the escape plot was met with public celebrations in parts of the West Bank but in Israel public pressure and criticism of the security services has mounted amid fears of an escalation of violence or an attack. EFE

sga/jt