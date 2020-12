A view of a damaged road in Sisak, Croatia, on Wednesday, 30 December 2020, a day after the region was struck by a magnitude-6.2 earthquake. EFE/EPA/ANTONIO BAT

A man sleeps in his car in Moscenica, Croatia, on Wednesday, 30 December 2020, a day after the area was struck by a magnitude-6.2 earthquake. EFE/EPA/ANTONIO BAT

Food aid is unloaded in Petrinja, Croatia, on Wednesday, 30 December 2020, a day after the town was struck by a magnitude-6.2 earthquake. EFE/EPA/ANTONIO BAT

Firefighters inspect an earthquake-damaged building in Petrinja, Croatia, on Wednesday, 30 December 2020. EFE/EPA/ANTONIO BAT

Three minor earthquakes Wednesday rattled the nerves of inhabitants of central Croatia a day after the region was struck by a magnitude-6.2 temblor that left seven people dead and 26 others injured.

The strongest of the aftershocks was a magnitude-4.8. EFE

