Attendees make their way to the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain on February 28, 2022. EFE/Alberto Estévez

The Mobile World Congress opened its doors to bustling Barcelona crowds on Monday as it regained an essence of normality having been reigned in last year due to the pandemic and canceled altogether in 2020.

Attendees busied the corridors of the venue, making their way between pavilions that are once again filled with stands — with the notable exception of representatives from Russia, which was banned last minute over its invasion of Ukraine.

Some 1,500 companies are taking part in this year’s MWC, including titans of the industry such as Samsung, Huawei, Ericsson, Deutsche Telekom, Google, Nokia, Oppo, Qualcomm and ZTE.

