Belarusian servicemen stand guard behind a barbed wire during a rally to protest against the presidential election results in Minsk, Belarus, 13 September 2020. EFE/EPA/STR

People take part in a demonstration in support of the Belarusian opposition, against police brutality and the results of the Belarusian presidential election at the Market Square in Wroclaw, western Poland, 13 September 2020. EFE/EPA/Maciej Kulczynski

Belarus policemen detain participants during a rally to protest against the presidential election results in Minsk, Belarus, 13 September 2020. EFE/EPA/STR

Belarus policemen detain a participant during a rally to protest against the presidential election results in Minsk, Belarus, 13 September 2020. EFE/EPA/STR

Tens of thousands of protesters returned to the streets of Minsk for weekly demonstrations against Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko on Sunday.

According to local media, the majority of the protesters marched peacefully in the direction of the president’s official residence via Independence Avenue in what was the fifth mass protest to rock the eastern European country since the controversial elections of 9 August. EFE-EPA

io/jt