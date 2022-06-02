Throngs of royal supporters gathered in central London on Thursday to witness the pomp and pageantry of Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations, which began with the Trooping of the Colour and culminated with a flypast of 70 aircraft as the monarch and working members of the royal family watched on from the balcony at Buckingham Palace.
The Platinum Jubilee marks Elizabeth’s 70 years on the throne, making her the longest-serving monarch in the history of the United Kingdom.
The four-day celebration of her reign began with a traditional Trooping of the Colour. Over 1,000 soldiers and 240 horses took part in the ceremony, which has marked the British monarch’s birthday for the last 260 years.
(...)