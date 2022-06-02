Britain's Camilla (L), Duchess of Cornwall and Catherine (R), Duchess of Cambridge, wave as they ride in an open carriage on The Mall during the Platinum Jubilee of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, in London, Britain, 02 June 2022. EFE/EPA/NEIL HALL

Britain's Princess Charlotte (R) waves from an open cqarriage on The Mall during the Platinum Jubilee of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, in London, Britain, 02 June 2022. EFE/EPA/NEIL HALL

Members of the public watch a fly past spelling the number 70 for the 'Trooping the Colour' parade during the Platinum Jubilee celebrations for Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, in London, Britain, 02 June 2022. EFE/EPA/NEIL HALL

A handout picture provided by the British Ministry of Denece (MoD) shows Her Majesty The Queen (L) and His Royal Highness The Duke of Kent (R) on the balcony of Buckingham Palace during the 'Trooping of the Colour' parade in London, Britain, 02 June 2022. EFE/EPA/Sgt Donald C Todd/BRITISH MINISTRY OF DEFENCE/HANDOUT

A handout picture provided by the British Ministry of Denece (MoD) shows ticketed spectators at the Queen Victoria Memorial (R) in London, Britain, 02 June 2022. EFE/EPA/Sgt Jimmy Wise/BRITISH MINISTRY OF DEFENCE/HANDOUT

Royal fans gather in The Mall during the Platinum Jubilee celebrations for Britain's Queen Elizabeth II in London, Britain, 02 June 2022. EFE/EPA/ANDY RAIN

Throngs of royal supporters gathered in central London on Thursday to witness the pomp and pageantry of Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations, which began with the Trooping of the Colour and culminated with a flypast of 70 aircraft as the monarch and working members of the royal family watched on from the balcony at Buckingham Palace.

The Platinum Jubilee marks Elizabeth’s 70 years on the throne, making her the longest-serving monarch in the history of the United Kingdom.

The four-day celebration of her reign began with a traditional Trooping of the Colour. Over 1,000 soldiers and 240 horses took part in the ceremony, which has marked the British monarch’s birthday for the last 260 years.

(...)