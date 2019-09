A handout photograph provided by the British Defense Ministry on Sept. 9, 2019, shows personnel from British Royal Navy Royal Fleet Auxiliary (RFA) ship Mounts Bay delivering aid to residents of Fox Town, Little Abaco Island, Bahamas, on Sept. 7. EPA-EFE/LPhot PAUL HALLIWELL/BRITISH DEFENSE MINISTRY/HANDOUT MANDATORY CREDIT: MOD/CROWN COPYRIGHT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A handout photograph provided by the British Defense Ministry on Sept. 9, 2019, shows a British military humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR) team clearing a road on Great Abaco Island, Bahamas, on Sept. 6. EPA-EFE/LPhot PAUL HALLIWELL/BRITISH DEFENSE MINISTRY/HANDOUT MANDATORY CREDIT: MOD/CROWN COPYRIGHT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A handout photograph provided by the British Defense Ministry on Sept. 9, 2019, shows a British military humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR) team being put ashore by RFA Mounts Bay's MEXEFloat on Great Abaco Island, Bahamas, on Sept. 6. EPA-EFE/LPhot PAUL HALLIWELL /BRITISH DEFENSE MINISTRY/HANDOUT MANDATORY CREDIT: MOD/CROWN COPYRIGHT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

The Florida-Caribbean Cruise Association (FCCA) is inviting tourists to visit the Bahamas in the wake of Hurricane Dorian, which devastated the northwestern part of the archipelago but largely spared Nassau, the capital, and other areas.

FCCA president Michele Paige said Monday that while the powerful hurricane had affected Grand Bahama, where popular cruise destination Freeport is located, and the Abaco Islands, the island nation offered visitors many other tourism options.