Carlos Alberto Martinez, director of Havana's Calixto Garcia Hospital, speaks with the media in Havana, Cuba, May 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/Alejandro Ernesto

The three women who were the only survivors of last week's plane crash that killed 110 people in Cuba were still listed in critical condition Monday morning, doctors said.

"The three patients are reported to be in extremely critical condition with a high risk for complications," Carlos Alberto Martinez, director of Havana's Calixto Garcia Hospital, said.

"Based on their evolution and the outlook for the next few hours, Grettel Landrove and Emiley Sanchez have a less favorable prognosis," the physician said.

Landrove, 23; Sanchez, 39; and Mailen Diaz, 19, were aboard Cubana de Aviacion flight DMJ-972, a Boeing 737 that crashed on Friday minutes after taking off from Havana's Jose Marti International Airport.

Authorities have not yet determined the cause of the crash.

The women are being cared for by a multi-disciplinary team with more than 20 specialists "determined to take all necessary measures and to use all means to deal with the injuries," Martinez said.

"The fact that 72 hours after (the crash) the women are alive and the medical team is able to continue their efforts, means that the therapeutic decisions made have been palliating possible consequences," the doctor said. "But we cannot ignore that the problems they have are very serious."

The Boeing 737, leased from Mexico's Global Air, was carrying 113 people from Havana to Holguin when it went down.

All but 11 of the fatalities were Cuban nationals. Also killed were seven Mexicans - the crew and one passenger - and two citizens of Argentina, along with two people from Western Sahara.