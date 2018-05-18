Policemen and soldiers guard the remains of the Boeing-737 that crashed short after take off at the Jose Marti International Airport in Havana, Cuba, May 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/Alejandro Ernesto

Three people survived when a Cubana de Aviacion jet with 104 passengers and crew aboard crashed Friday shortly after takeoff from Havana's Jose Marti International Airport, Cuba's official media said.

The survivors are in critical condition, Communist Party daily Granma said.

President Miguel Diaz-Canel and other senior government and party officials were at the scene of the disaster.

A large plume of smoke was visible from a distance.

Cuba's state-run television reported that the airplane crashed between the towns of Boyeros and Santiago de las Vegas shortly after taking off from Jose Marti International, as it was heading toward the eastern province of Holguin.

The country's air transport director, Mercedes Vazquez, told the state-run Prensa Latina news agency that the aircraft was a Boeing 737 that was leased by Cubana de Aviacion from Damojh, a Mexican airline.

EFE confirmed that authorities shut down the main highway leading to the Havana airport nearly 8 km (5 mi.) from the terminal.

Jose Marti International is 30 km (18.6 mi.) away from downtown Havana.