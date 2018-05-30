Photograph showing Cuban president Miguel Diaz-Canel (c) with his wife and Venezuelan Vice President Tareck El Aissami, as well as ANC president Delcy Rodriguez in Caracas, Venezuela, May 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/Cristian Hernandez

Cuban president, Miguel Diaz-Canel (C), greets a group of volunteers from a health mission in Caracas, Venezuela, May 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/Cristian Hernandez

The Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro (2R) and the first lady Cilia Flores (R) receive the Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel (2L), and his wife Lis Cuesta (L), in Caracas, Venezuela, May 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/Miguel Gutierrez

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel said here Wednesday that he firmly supports recently re-elected Venezuelan counterpart Nicolas Maduro and repudiated attempts by the United States to intervene in Latin America.

The visiting Cuban president participated in the special session of Venezuela's National Constituent Assembly, where he said that Havana's support for Venezuela is permanent and "unwavering."

Diaz-Canel urged Venezuelans to "firmly repudiate the US government's attempts to revive the old Monroe Doctrine, with which it intends to return the region to the era of intervention."

"Venezuela needs the support of our countries in the Americas in its resistance against the criminal political, diplomatic and financial war of which it is a victim," he added.

Diaz-Canel said that Maduro's election victory last Sunday is a triumph that he and the Cuban people are celebrating as their own, despite the fact that it is being broadly questioned by the opposition given the low turnout at the polls.

Maduro was the first head of state to visit Diaz-Canel in Havana after he took office last month as Raul Castro's successor, thus confirming the oil-rich Andean nation's support for the communist island.

Diaz-Canel, who expressed his thanks for that visit by the Venezuelan president, in turn, on Wednesday became the first president to visit Maduro after his re-election.