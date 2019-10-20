Chile's government has decreed a curfew in the South American nation's capital and extended the ongoing state of emergency to other regions as demonstrators protesting the country's inequality and rise in the cost of living continued to clash with police; meanwhile, three people were killed in a man-made fire at a supermarket, officials said on Sunday.

Karla Rubilar, the governor of the capital Metropolitan Region, confirmed early on Sunday that three people died overnight after being engulfed by flames inside a supermarket in Santiago, whose population was under military curfew. EFE-EPA