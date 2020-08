People walk near barbed wire set up as barricade by police during curfew in Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, 04 August 2020. EPA-EFE/FAROOQ KHAN

A view of a closed market during curfew in Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, 04 August 2020. EPA-EFE/FAROOQ KHAN

Indian paramilitary soldiers check motorists at a street near barbed wire set up as barricade during curfew in Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, 04 August 2020. EPA-EFE/FAROOQ KHAN

A Kashmiri boy wearing a Guy Fawkes mask rides a bicycle near barbed wire set up as barricade by police during curfew in Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, 04 August 2020. EPA-EFE/FAROOQ KHAN

An armed Indian paramilitary soldier stands guard near a police barricade during curfew in EPA-EFE/FAROOQ KHAN

Curfew in Indian Kashmir on 1st anniversary of stripping autonomy

The government imposed a strict curfew across Indian Kashmir on Tuesday, a day before the first anniversary of stripping the disputed region's semi-autonomy, officials said, amid fears of looming anti-India protests.

A government order issued Monday night cited intelligence reports that "separatists and Pakistan sponsored groups are planning to observe 5th August 2020 as a black day."EFE-EPA

