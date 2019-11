Boatmen anchor their boats near the launch terminal in the Buriganga River in Dhaka, Bangladesh, 04 May 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/MONIRUL ALAM

Bangladeshi authorities on Saturday started evacuating around one and a half million people from coastal areas as the country braced for the arrival of a powerful tropical cyclone.

The storm, dubbed Cyclone Bulbul, was expected to make landfall on the evening. EFE-EPA