Bangladeshi people walk with umbrellas as they cross Buriganga River bridge during rainy weather in Dhaka, Bangladesh, 04 May 2019. EPA/MONIRUL ALAM

A general view of boats anchored during the rainy day in the Buriganga river in Dhaka, Bangladesh, 04 May 2019. EPA/MONIRUL ALAM

People walk on the Buriganga bridge during rainy weather in Dhaka, Bangladesh, 04 May 2019. EPA/MONIRUL ALAM

A tree branch blocking a road after cyclone Fani made landfall in Odisha coast, at Konark in Puri district Odisha, India 03 May 2019. EPA/STR

Disaster Managment Group officials on the deserted banks of the Bay Of Bengal as tourists being evacuted before Cyclone Fani made landfall at neighbouring West Midnapore of West Bengal some 200 km west of Kolkata, eastern India, 03 May 2019. EPA/PIYAL ADHIKARY

Locals run for shelter between fallen trees after cyclone Fani made landfall in Odisha coast, at Konark in the Puri district Odisha, India, 03 May 2019. EPA/STR

A powerful cyclone that authorities have linked to 14 deaths caused further material damage on Saturday morning as it swept through eastern India into neighboring Bangladesh in a weakened state as a "deep depression."

Indian and Bangladeshi authorities have recorded at least 14 deaths as a result of the storm, dubbed Cyclone Fani.

Fani made landfall early Friday in the India state of Odisha, with winds gusting at up to 205 kilometers (127 miles) per hour as an extremely severe cyclone, leaving at least seven dead, an National Disaster Response Force member told Efe on Saturday.

After affecting power and communication lines, forcing the cancellation of flights and trains and leaving major material damages, Fani moved away late on Friday.

Rescue efforts are currently underway, said the NDRF team member.

The source added that more than a million people who were evacuated are returning to their homes gradually.

Fani moved to neighboring West Bengal as a cyclone and caused slight damage, affecting only few power lines and houses with no injuries reported, disaster management chief secretary of Bengal, Malay Kumar De, told Efe.

De said the airport in the state capital Kolkata reopened after Fani moved towards Bangladesh.

Fani reached India's neighboring country after weakening to a deep depression, where it left at least six people dead across five districts, Bangladesh's Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief spokesperson Mahtab Uddin told Efe.

Bangladeshi authorities had already confirmed one death on Friday, which meant the toll in that country stood at seven.

While data was still being received and analyzed when it came to material damage caused by Fani, Uddin said some 2,093 houses in the southern district of Patuakhali had been partially damaged while 125 had been destroyed, adding that over 6,000 hectares of agricultural land had been affected.

In the southern district of Barguna the number of damaged dwellings has gone up to some 8,500 while more than 500 homes were affected in southerwestern Satkhira.

Cyclones are common on the eastern coast of India.

In October last year, Cyclone Titli left around 60 dead while passing over Odisha.

njd-am/sk/sh