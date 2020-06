Members of the fisher community residing close to the Arabian Sea coast stand at temporary shelter as the cyclone Nisarga landfall at the coast, at the Uttan village, near Mumbai, India, Jun 3, 2020. EFE-EPA/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI

Indian fishermen jointly push a fishing boat to anchor it near the Arabic Sea shore at the Uttan village, near Mumbai, India, Jun 2, 2020. EFE/EPA/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI

Indian fishermen gather on the shore of the Arabian Sea at the village of Uttan, near Mumbai, India, June 02, 2020. EPA-EFE/FILE/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI

Indian fishermen on the way to collect fishing nets from their boats anchored in the Arabian sea near Pali beach at the vilage of Uttan, near Mumbai, India, June 02, 2020. EPA-EFE/FILE/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI

Indian workers prepare beds at the Nesco Center Hall, one of the biggest exhibition center in Mumbai, converted into the quarantine center for pandemic Covid-19 disease, in Mumbai, India, June 01, 2020. EPA-EFE/FILE/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI

General view of Indian fishing boats covered with tarpaulins anchoring at the shore of the Arabian sea near Chowk Dongri at the village of Uttan, near Mumbai, India, June 02, 2020. EPA-EFE/FILE/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI

Indian fishermen arrive at the Arabian sea shore, at the Uttan village, near Mumbai, India, Jun 3, 2020. EFE-EPA/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI

Cyclone kills at least 3 in India but spares Mumbai from major damage

At least three people were killed and five injured as severe cyclonic storm Nisarga hit India's western coast on Wednesday but largely spared Mumbai, the crowded metropolis and the country's commercial capital, from any major damage.

A 10-year boy was killed after a tree fell on him in the coastal city of Shrivardhan of Maharashtra state, of which Mumbai is the regional capital. EFE-EPA

