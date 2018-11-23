Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis (at speaker's rostrum) delivers a speech as he attends a no-confidence vote within a session in the Czech Parliament in Prague, Czech Republic, 23 November 2018. EPA/MARTIN DIVISEK

Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis (2-R) and Czech Social Democrats Party (CSSD) chairman Jan Hamacek (2-L) attend a no-confidence vote within a session in the Czech Parliament in Prague, Czech Republic, 23 November 2018. EPA/MARTIN DIVISEK

The Czech Republic's coalition government on Friday survived a motion of no-confidence tabled by opposition parties against the country's prime minister who faced fraud allegations.

The no-confidence motion that threatened to oust the government of Andrej Babis' populist ANO 2011 ("Yes") party and the Czech Social Democratic Party received the backing of 92 lawmakers, falling short of the 101 votes needed to oust the PM.

Babis, one of the country's richest individuals, was being investigated for alleged embezzlement of European Union funds.

Six opposition parties, with the exception of the Communist Party, put forward a motion of no-confidence which would require at least 101 votes of the total 200.