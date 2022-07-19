A house in an area scorched by fire in A Veiga da Cascallá, Spain on July 19, 2021. EFE/ Brais Lorenzo

Dangerous fires remain out of control in parts of Spain

Deadly wildfires continue to burn out of control across Spain Tuesday.

Firefighting efforts were focused on a blaze in the Zamora province of western Spain that has so far claimed two lives — a firefighter and a local shepherd — and in the Galicia region of northwestern Spain.

Forest fires in Extremadura and Catalonia were declared under control by authorities as temperatures dipped lightly following a suffocating heat wave that has since moved into France and the United Kingdom.

Although common during the dry and hot summer months, fires so far this year have scorched a combined 70,000 hectares of Spanish land, an area over twice the size of Malta and double the average recorded in Spain in the last decade.

