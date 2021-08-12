Residents and tourists seek refreshment during a very hot day in Rome, Italy, 12 August 2021.EFE/EPA/MASSIMO PERCOSSI

People seek refreshment in the fountain of Piazza Castello on a very hot day, Milan, Italy, 09 August 2021. EFE/EPA/Matteo Corner

(Update 1: adds Tunisia, Algeria, Morocco, France, Spain and Greece heat wave)

International Desk, Aug 12 (EFE).- A dangerous heat wave is gripping the Mediterranean region, leading to widespread fires across the region and record high temperatures putting many parts of the region on red alert.

Deadly wildfires continued to devour areas of southern Italy Thursday a day after a meteorological station in the Sicilian city of Syracuse registered a temperature of 48.8C (119.85F), potentially the highest ever in Europe. EFE

