Police secures the scene during Peter Madsen's (not pictured) attempt to escape prison in Albertslund, Denmark, 20 October 2020. Madsen was convicted of the 2017 murder of Swedish journalist Kim Wall on board his submarine, UC3 Nautilus, and sentenced to life imprisonment in April 2018. EFE/EPA/Mads Claus Rasmussen

Peter Madsen is seen during an escape attempt at the prison in Albertslund, Denmark, 20 October 2020. EFE/EPA/Nils Meilvang

Police secures the scene during Peter Madsen's (not pictured) attempt to escape prison in Albertslund, Denmark, 20 October 2020. EFE/EPA/Mads Claus Rasmussen

Danish submarine builder Peter Madsen, who is serving a life sentence for the 2017 murder of Swedish journalist Kim Wall, was caught trying to escape prison on Tuesday.

Images of the incident showed the moment armed police stopped Madsen, who was seen sitting against a fence having escaped from the prison complex. EFE-EPA

