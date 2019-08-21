Ilulissat icefjord, which is on the list of UNESCO World Heritage, in western Greenland, 15 July 2015. EPA-EFE FILE/LINDA KASTRUP DENMARK OUT

Danish politicians have launched a scathing critique of US President Donald Trump for cancelling his visit to the Scandinavian country after Denmark's Prime Minister said Greenland was not for sale.

The US president was scheduled to visit Denmark on 2 September and last week made his desire to purchase the vast island of Greenland which is flanked by the North Atlantic and Arctic oceans public.

"Denmark is a very special country with incredible people, but based on Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen’s comments, that she would have no interest in discussing the purchase of Greenland, I will be postponing our meeting scheduled in two weeks for another time," Donald Trump said on Twitter.

Trump had been invited to Denmark by Queen Margrethe II and a royal spokesperson has expressed the Royal Family's "surprise" over the news he had postponed his trip.

Although Mette Fredriksen's government is yet to make an official statement over Trump's desire to purchase the resource-rich autonomous region, many leading Danish politicians have taken to social media to criticize Trump's handling of the matter.

"Trump lives on another planet. Self-sufficient and disrespectful" Pernille Skipper, spokesperson for the Red-Green Alliance, tweeted.

Former prime minister Helle Thorning also shared her bemusement over the issue.

"So the POTUS has cancelled his visit to Denmark because there was no interest in discussing selling Greenland. Is this some sort of joke? Deeply insulting to the people of Greenland and Denmark," she tweeted.

The opposition also shared its disbelief over the spat with the vice president of the liberal Venstre Party and former foreign affairs minister, Kristian Jensen, labeling it a diplomatic crisis.

"Total chaos with Donald Trump and cancellation of the state visit to Denmark. It has gone from a great opportunity for enhanced dialogue between allies to a diplomatic crisis. Everyone should know that Greenland is not for sale," Jensen said.

"Need to get the cooperation back on track," the Dane added.

Rasmus Jarlov, conservative spokesman for Greenland affairs, like many others, said Trump's actions were insulting.

"As a Dane (and a conservative) it is very hard to believe. For no reason Trump assumes that (an autonomous) part of our country is for sale. Then insultingly cancels visit that everybody was preparing for. Are parts of the US for sale? Alaska? Please show more respect," Jarlov shared on social media.

Søren Espersen a Danish People's Party MP, journalist and author three days ago had labeled the US president as mad.

"Does anyone out there know if the government in Poland has definitively refused the US takeover of northern Poland? Otherwise, watch out for Warsaw when Donald Trump lands, because he's - after the Greenland fiasco - roaring hungry in search of a new Arctic," Espersen said.

Trump's visit to Denmark would have been his last one in his whistlestop tour of Europe.

He is expected to join the G7 meeting in Biarritz, France, between 24- 26 August and will then visit Poland from 31 August to 2 September. EFE-EPA

